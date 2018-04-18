Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;89;79;A t-storm around;90;79;WSW;10;73%;72%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and not as hot;89;72;Sunny, breezy, nice;85;71;WNW;17;40%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;85;56;Partly sunny;87;58;W;11;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;63;51;Mostly sunny;63;54;E;10;78%;7%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;75;54;Partly sunny;78;55;SSE;11;57%;2%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;49;35;Partly sunny;52;37;SSE;5;51%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;67;46;Sunny;67;48;SSE;8;29%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;49;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;33;S;8;52%;5%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;89;70;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;NE;9;61%;28%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;74;57;Hazy sun;74;58;NNW;12;47%;32%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;62;56;Some sun;65;58;WSW;10;56%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;ESE;5;23%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;96;75;Afternoon showers;93;76;SW;5;66%;74%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;94;72;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SW;5;49%;64%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A t-storm around;95;79;S;6;65%;62%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;73;57;Hazy sunshine;67;54;NE;12;64%;23%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;Partial sunshine;79;55;ESE;13;41%;23%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;67;51;Sun and some clouds;72;52;NW;7;52%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, pleasant;75;51;Partly sunny;74;54;ESE;4;62%;1%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;64;48;Mainly cloudy;63;49;ESE;6;77%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;74;60;Partly sunny;78;59;ESE;10;62%;21%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;70;50;Partly sunny;75;51;N;10;49%;0%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;Mostly sunny;78;57;SSW;6;59%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;72;54;Partly sunny;73;49;E;8;54%;61%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;75;51;Sun and some clouds;75;51;NE;6;50%;0%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;78;72;Partly sunny;82;71;ENE;6;73%;76%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer with some sun;83;62;Variable clouds;85;65;NE;5;43%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;More sun than clouds;70;50;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;W;10;48%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and summerlike;96;63;Sunny and warm;90;65;NNE;10;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler, p.m. rain;65;52;Sun and clouds;64;51;S;8;70%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;68;Partly sunny;83;67;ESE;5;58%;39%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;99;84;Partly sunny, breezy;100;85;S;14;58%;5%;13

Chicago, United States;Cold, afternoon rain;38;34;Not as cold;45;33;NW;14;58%;0%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;77;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;7;74%;64%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;61;47;Partly sunny, warm;61;47;SSW;4;71%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;Partial sunshine;73;63;NNW;12;89%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;Mostly sunny;73;52;ENE;9;38%;26%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers, some heavy;84;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;S;8;84%;79%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;104;77;Hazy and hot;103;76;ENE;10;24%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;33;Mostly cloudy;68;43;SSE;13;31%;29%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;91;78;A strong t-storm;98;79;S;11;59%;47%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;94;75;Rain and a t-storm;89;76;SE;4;73%;77%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mild with some sun;62;49;Variable cloudiness;62;45;WSW;10;72%;9%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cold;48;42;A little a.m. rain;55;42;NNW;8;52%;80%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;67;59;Periods of sunshine;66;59;E;18;71%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;82;70;Low clouds may break;82;74;SSE;7;76%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;73;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;SE;5;56%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;85;67;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;NE;7;59%;4%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the p.m.;55;41;Clouds and sun;58;40;NW;11;61%;10%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;SE;6;60%;73%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;77;68;Clouds and sun, nice;79;71;E;9;72%;44%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;82;73;Occasional rain;81;73;NE;16;70%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;103;78;A t-storm in spots;103;79;NE;6;27%;40%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;64;Partial sunshine;88;59;NW;9;41%;80%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny intervals;64;50;Sunny and pleasant;65;51;ENE;10;71%;56%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ENE;7;69%;72%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;78;Sunny and very warm;96;80;NNE;8;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;NW;6;48%;10%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;67;42;A stray t-shower;64;43;WNW;6;43%;85%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;100;79;Hazy sun and warm;97;79;WSW;12;47%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;57;A t-storm in spots;80;59;SSE;6;61%;46%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;77;Sunny and very warm;106;77;N;9;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;66;51;Spotty showers;55;47;N;18;66%;86%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;ENE;12;61%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;74;Mostly cloudy;91;73;W;5;65%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;94;80;Warm with hazy sun;100;80;SSW;8;51%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;77;A t-storm or two;91;75;NE;4;76%;84%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;57;33;Mostly sunny, mild;61;34;NE;7;44%;20%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;79;A thunderstorm;89;79;SW;6;76%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;72;64;Partial sunshine;72;64;S;7;75%;21%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;75;53;Partly sunny;75;57;N;6;67%;9%;7

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and warm;73;54;Partly sunny;80;54;SW;4;55%;2%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;73;50;A shower or two;65;50;ENE;8;48%;57%;7

Luanda, Angola;A little p.m. rain;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;SW;6;78%;82%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;77;52;Warm with hazy sun;74;52;ESE;7;48%;13%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;86;79;Morning showers;88;80;WSW;6;77%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;85;73;Showers around;83;74;E;6;80%;83%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;92;79;Sunshine and nice;94;80;ENE;9;51%;42%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;NE;6;51%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;55;Partly sunny, nice;81;50;NNE;7;20%;2%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;Partly sunny;85;68;S;7;56%;5%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cooler;57;46;A morning shower;53;40;N;14;68%;49%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;86;79;A morning t-storm;86;79;SSW;6;74%;84%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;Partly sunny;79;66;NE;6;65%;79%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;44;32;Cloudy with a shower;43;34;NNW;1;65%;73%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;55;45;Rain and drizzle;59;41;N;14;62%;58%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and warm;95;84;Hazy sun;94;83;WNW;8;57%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;79;60;Showers and t-storms;74;61;SSE;6;75%;90%;7

New York, United States;Some sun;58;46;A shower in the p.m.;54;38;WNW;9;60%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;87;59;Warm with sunshine;85;57;W;9;33%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up;34;25;Not as cold;41;27;E;6;50%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;70;49;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;SSW;6;52%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clearing and warmer;59;37;Clouds and sun, warm;57;39;S;5;68%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;44;30;Rain and snow shower;41;30;NW;10;69%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;85;77;An afternoon shower;84;78;NE;7;81%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NW;11;66%;64%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;Spotty showers;86;75;NE;9;74%;76%;12

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;82;54;Mostly sunny;82;55;SSE;5;60%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;72;53;Periods of sun;68;54;W;7;59%;22%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;Clouds and sun;94;79;SSW;6;49%;36%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;ENE;8;80%;69%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;6;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, mild;71;45;Mostly sunny;77;50;SE;3;55%;2%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;76;43;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;SW;7;60%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;70;52;A little p.m. rain;72;53;SSW;7;58%;74%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;78;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;60;ESE;5;62%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;73;A morning shower;84;73;SE;8;76%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;46;Mostly cloudy;50;40;E;13;75%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;56;40;Clouds and sun;50;39;NW;13;70%;4%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;NE;6;62%;1%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;Sunny and pleasant;91;70;E;5;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;75;54;Warm with hazy sun;77;55;SSW;6;59%;7%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;53;39;Sun and some clouds;54;38;NNW;8;58%;11%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;47;Sun and some clouds;62;49;W;11;64%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;63;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ENE;9;64%;64%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;83;75;Heavy showers;84;76;ESE;14;76%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;66;A t-storm in spots;78;66;N;6;80%;64%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;75;56;Turning out cloudy;76;54;E;9;32%;26%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;SW;3;46%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;83;71;A p.m. t-storm;83;71;ENE;7;77%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;79;51;Clouds and sun;78;58;NNE;6;60%;11%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;41;Clouds and sun;61;43;NE;5;55%;8%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;71;43;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;SW;6;39%;1%;8

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;Sunny, nice and warm;79;61;SE;9;53%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;NNE;7;77%;94%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;70;46;Partly sunny, mild;70;49;W;6;64%;44%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;75;Lots of sun, nice;85;75;ENE;15;63%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;59;45;Partly sunny;64;51;WSW;7;54%;4%;4

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;73;64;A t-storm in spots;79;64;NNW;9;60%;55%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;79;65;Partly sunny;84;68;ESE;8;56%;0%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;50;40;Clouds and sun;52;40;WNW;10;72%;56%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;55;43;Mostly cloudy, cool;61;44;W;5;52%;19%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Brilliant sunshine;64;42;Partly sunny, nice;69;44;NNW;7;52%;25%;6

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;63;46;Mostly sunny;67;52;ESE;9;26%;3%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;89;66;Sunny, not as warm;79;63;WSW;8;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;56;Heavy thunderstorms;79;54;ESE;4;53%;60%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Morning rain;65;53;Mostly sunny;70;56;S;11;60%;8%;9

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;43;31;Cloudy and windy;40;29;NNW;19;68%;59%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny intervals;68;60;Partly sunny;70;60;NE;9;73%;5%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;71;56;Partly sunny;70;55;NNE;6;69%;33%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;64;44;High clouds and warm;70;34;N;12;25%;16%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;55;40;Decreasing clouds;58;44;E;4;50%;33%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;Mostly sunny;75;50;NNE;6;50%;1%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;94;73;ENE;5;45%;63%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;59;46;Plenty of sun;59;39;NNW;14;55%;12%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;67;49;Partly sunny, mild;68;42;NNW;14;47%;1%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;46;Mostly sunny;64;59;NW;19;67%;17%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;99;75;Warm with some sun;98;76;W;7;42%;10%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;67;41;Turning out cloudy;70;46;E;4;35%;44%;8

