Taiwan cab driver jailed for 7 years and 4 months for raping South Korean tourist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a prison sentence of seven years and four months for a taxi driver found guilty of raping a tourist from South Korea.

No appeals are possible against the verdict in the case which attracted international attention amid growing tourism from the other Asian country.

The driver, named as Chan Yu-ju (詹侑儒), worked for a company organizing tour packages for South Korean visitors, the Central News Agency reported.

After driving three young women from Jinguashi in New Taipei City to the Shilin Night Market in Taipei on January 12 last year, he mixed sleeping pills in yogurt drinks he offered to the women.

One woman didn’t drink the potion but went out walking, but the two others fell unconscious. Chan drove off to an area near a bridge, where he raped one of the two women still in his car.

The Shilin District Court sentenced the taxi driver to a combined total of 11 years in jail including four years and six months for the rape and the rest of the sentence for drugging the women, but the Taiwan High Court found him guilty only of aggravated sexual assault, extending that part of the sentence to seven years and four months, CNA reported.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Chan’s appeal that he had only fooled the women into taking drugs, and confirmed the High Court sentence.