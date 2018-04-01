Taiwan's first female MMA fighter heads to the Philippines for bout in Manila

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s first professional female MMA fighter Jenny “Lady Gogo Huang (黃偵玲) is preparing to face Gina “Conviction” Iniong of the Philippines on April 20 in Manila as part of the ONE: HEROES OF HONOR event, the largest mixed-martial arts event in Asia.



Huang is hoping to impress the international crowds with her combat prowess at the ONE: HEROES OF HONOR event, to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena this Friday against Iniong of the Philippines’ Team Lakay.

Huang, 27 years old, will be looking for a victory following her two previous losses on the heels of five consecutive wins against well respected opponents. Huang has a black belt in Judoka and specializes in ground combat.



She earned her nickname “Lady Gogo” because she forced a submission using the Gogoplata move against a stablemate of Iniong, April Osenio, in 2016.



Image of Jenny Huang defeating April Osenio with Gogoplata submission (Image from Onefc.com)



Huang will be facing Iniong of Team Lackay, who is returning to the ring after a four month hiatus, and who is also a six time national Wushu champion in the Philippines.



According to the official ONE FC website, Huang has been training in some of Japan’s most prestigious gyms to prepare for the match with Iniong, who says she expects the bout to go to ground combat, but she feels her skills are more than enough to deal with the grappler from Taiwan.



Huang likewise expects a difficult match with the Filipina Wu Shu champion. ABS-CBN news quoted Huang saying “She is a good striker with heavy hands. I fought her teammate, April Osenio, before. Like April, I know she will come out with guns blazing.”



(Image from ONE FC website)