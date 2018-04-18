Gunmen kill Shiite shopkeeper in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say a member of the country's Shiite minority has been killed in a drive-by shooting in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema says gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire at an auto parts shop on Wednesday, killing the shopkeeper on the spot. Cheema says the shopkeeper was from the Shiite Hazara community and that it appeared to have been a targeted killing.

It was the fourth attack in recent months targeting Shiites. No one has claimed the attacks, but they bear the hallmarks of Sunni extremists, who view Shiites as apostates deserving of death.