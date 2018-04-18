Taiwanese businessmen chair ABAC panel meetings in Tokyo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) hosted its second meeting of the year in Tokyo, Japan, which runs from April 16-19, with Taiwanese businessmen elected by the members to chair different working group meetings.

The meeting was attended by three Taiwanese business representatives including Chairman of I-Mei Foods Co. Henry Kao (高志尚), PChome Online Chairman Chan Hung-chih (詹宏志), and O-Bank Vice Chairperson Tina Lo (駱怡君).

Chan chaired a meeting of ABAC's newly-established digital innovation working group, according to a Liberty Times report, and he also informed the members of the upcoming digital innovation forum to take place in Taiwan this coming July.

At the same event, Lo co-chaired the MICRO and SME entrepreneurship working group. Taiwan's state-funded Small & Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund of Taiwan (SMEG), which helps local SMEs obtain the financing from financial institutions to develop business, was invited to talk about its functions and contributions in government's efforts to stabilize the financial market and the economy with its credit supports.

The SMEG also addressed two ABAC-advocated topics of "financial inclusion" aimed to help individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs, and "vitality and resilience in financial industry," in the meeting. The organization shared their experience in launching relevant projects that help micro businesses and minority groups financially, and natural disaster relief for victims to rebuild with SMEG-guaranteed loans.

Taiwan has been active in APEC and views it as a major opportunity to forge economic partnerships with other Asian countries, with several government officials and businessmen joining its events every year. Kao, Chan, and Lo have been invited by President Tsai Ing-wen to act as representatives at the ABAC meetings. ABAC has four regular meetings every year, with a wrap-up report to be tendered to APEC leaders after the meeting.