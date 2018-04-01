Taiwanese airlines to offer passengers fleet data on their aircraft after booking

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to improve aviation safety, Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) has been working with domestic airline companies to create a system that will provide detailed information about the aircraft to passengers when booking online.

After discussing with CAA, several Taiwanese airline companies including EVA, China Airlines, TigerAir, Mandarin Airlines and Uni Air have agreed to update their online systems to offer passengers details on airline fleet, including a craft's age and model, when they book tickets online.

The system is expected to be launched in June.

According to legislator Chen Ming-wen (陳明文), many passengers traveling by plane may feel dissatisfied after getting on board because they did not have any general idea about the airplanes that they would fly on. Therefore, providing passengers with the details of planes such as the aircraft's age, operational history, and details concerning the interior design might give customers a better overall idea of the plane they will be using.

Last year, CAA started to revise a draft amendment aiming at tighter regulations for the operation of aircraft over 26 years of age, reported UDN.