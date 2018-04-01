Civilian juries coming to Taipei courtrooms starting in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City District Court will integrate citizen participation-style juries into courtroom proceedings starting in late spring. The Court held a mock trial April 18 to prepare.

The first lay jury will be selected the morning of May 17, and will hear a case that afternoon.

Chief of the Criminal Department at the Judicial Yuan Su Su-o (蘇素娥), said, “I hope that in the future the addition of a civilian jury will further uphold the lawfulness of the court’s decisions, and that citizens will feel that a more diverse range of opinions have entered the courtroom for the judge to consider, creating an even more transparent judicial system.”

Nine members of the court carried out the mock trial, including a panel of three judges, two public prosecutors, a lawyer, the defending council, the defendant, and the victim, with the mock case based on an actual previous incident of a convenience store being robbed with a firearm, according to UDN.

Chief Su said that the best way for citizens to trust the judicial system and understand judicial procedures is to let them into the courts. The mock trial on April 18 was held so that the judges and legal counsel may better prepare for the changes in court style to speed up acclimation to the new system in May.

The change in procedure has already been approved by the Judicial Yuan and the Executive Yuan.