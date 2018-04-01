Taiwanese actor joins the 71st Cannes Film Festival Jury  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese actor, Chang Chen (張震) will serve on the jury for the 71st Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held from May 8-19, according to the full lineup unveiled by festival organizers on Tuesday.

Chang Chen made his film debut in the late Edward Yang's A Brighter Summer Day. He rose to fame in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in 2000 and starred in nine films that have been featured at the fest.

Chen is the third Taiwanese artist to serve on the Cannes Festival's jury, after director Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) and actress Shu Qi (舒淇).

Returning to Cannes after three years as a member of the jury, Chang told the Liberty Times: "The feeling is very different, but I am very excited to watch good movies from filmmakers worldwide."

The Cannes Film Festival announced its competition jury lead by Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, along with four male and five female artists of different nationalities. They will gather for private showings and deliberation on La Croisette, France before revealing the winners on May 19.

The complete jury for this year's fest includes; Cate Blanchett, Chang Chen, American filmmakers Ava DuVernay, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burundian singer Khadja Nin, French actress Léa Seydoux, American actress Kristen Stewart, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, and Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev.