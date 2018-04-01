Taiwan economy to grow by 2.47% instead of 2.27%: CIER

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s economy is likely to grow by 2.47 percent instead of by the 2.27 percent predicted earlier, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中經院) said Wednesday.

The think tank was the third major Taiwanese institute to raise its forecast for the Gross Domestic Product in 2018.

In July last year, CIER was still mentioning 2.15 percent as the growth estimate for this year, but in October it raised its forecast to 2.2 percent, and in December to 2.27 percent, the Liberty Times reported.

CIER President Wu Chung-shu (吳中書) said that in 2017, the global economy went from strength to strength, helping Taiwan to achieve a growth of 2.86 percent for the year.

Because of the high base for comparison, this year’s growth rates would be slightly lower, Wu said, naming 3.08 percent, 2.59 percent, 2.19 percent and 2.08 percent for each quarter of 2018 respectively.

Due to rising prices, with products including cigarettes becoming more expensive, the consumer price index (CPI) for this year would reach 1.63 percent, compared to last year’s 0.62 percent, CIER said. Each quarter, the CPI would stay above 1.5 percent, the Liberty Times quoted the think tank as predicting.