Photo of the Day: Rainbow of Taiwanese store stickers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A photo of a colorful collage of stickers collected from Taiwanese stores was posted online by Reddit user Blackberrycheesecake on April 12 and soon received 100 up votes.

The photo shows a variety of cute stickers collected from PX Mart, 7-Eleven and other stores in Taipei arranged in a rainbow pattern. Stickers are frequently given out with purchases in grocery stores and convenience chains across Taiwan, and when a certain amount is accumulated they can be exchanged for prizes and free items such as pots and pans, cookware, cups, utensils and toys.

When asked about the inspiration for the collage, Blackberrycheesecake said:

"We were trying to clean our kitchen counter, so I needed to do something about the stickers. I realized that I had so many I could sort them into colors, and tried to do a rainbow on a page in my journal. I really liked the effect, and shared it with the Reddit community."



(Photo by Reddit user blackberrycheesecake)