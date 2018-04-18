  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/18 13:46
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 15 54 19 21 .389
Mauer Min 11 37 6 14 .378
Moustakas KC 15 61 10 22 .361
Lowrie Oak 18 74 9 26 .351
Judge NYY 16 59 15 20 .339
Cano Sea 15 48 13 16 .333
Gregorius NYY 16 51 14 17 .333
HRamirez Bos 14 55 10 18 .327
Andrus Tex 14 52 7 17 .327
Mazara Tex 18 66 8 21 .318
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Lowrie, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; 10 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Betts, Boston, 13.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.