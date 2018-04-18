|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|15
|54
|19
|21
|.389
|Mauer Min
|11
|37
|6
|14
|.378
|Moustakas KC
|15
|61
|10
|22
|.361
|Lowrie Oak
|18
|74
|9
|26
|.351
|Judge NYY
|16
|59
|15
|20
|.339
|Cano Sea
|15
|48
|13
|16
|.333
|Gregorius NYY
|16
|51
|14
|17
|.333
|HRamirez Bos
|14
|55
|10
|18
|.327
|Andrus Tex
|14
|52
|7
|17
|.327
|Mazara Tex
|18
|66
|8
|21
|.318
|Home Runs
Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Lowrie, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; 10 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; Betts, Boston, 13.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.