Here is some reaction to the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, whom a family spokesman says died Tuesday:

"My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother. Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes." — Statement from her son, former President George W. Bush.

___

"Columba and I join every member of the Bush family in offering our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for my Mom in recent days, and throughout her remarkable life. I'm exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush. Thank you for your prayers, and we look forward to celebrating and honoring her life and contributions to our family and great nation in the coming days."— Statement from her son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

___

"President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump join the nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush. As a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse and former first lady, Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family. Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well. The president and first lady's thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Bush." — Statement from President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

___

"Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit and grace, brains and beauty. She was fierce and feisty in support of her family and friends, her country and her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. We will never forget the courtesy and kindness she and President Bush showed us, starting when I was governor in 1983. I'll always treasure my summer visits to Kennebunkport. Barbara joked that George and I spent so much time together I had become almost a member of the family, the "black sheep" that had gone astray. Our hearts and prayers go out to President Bush; to George, Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and to the entire Bush family she loved so much. We know that through them her remarkable strength, warmth and wit, and her devotion to our country will live on." — Statement from former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

___

"Barbara Bush was the rock of a family dedicated to public service, and our thoughts and prayers are with both Presidents Bush and the entire Bush family tonight. We'll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we're even more grateful for the way she lived her life — as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit. She'll be remembered for passing those American values on to her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren — and to the countless citizens whom she and George inspired to become 'points of light' in service to others." — Statement from former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

___

"With the passing of Barbara Bush, our country has lost one of its most beloved and gracious citizens. I always enjoyed being with Barbara and hearing her opinions, which she was never reluctant to share. She was a wise and thoughtful woman, and Marilyn and I will miss her. Our hearts are full of sympathy and love for our dear friend President Bush in this sad hour." — Statement from former Vice President Dan Quayle.

___

"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the death of Barbara Bush. She touched the hearts of millions with her warmth, generosity, and keen wit. The matriarch of a family dedicated to serving, she urged volunteerism as a way for all citizens to participate in our nation's progress. Through her own work to promote literacy as a value in every American home, countless families now have the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives. She will be missed." — Statement from former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter.

___

"Barbara Bush dedicated her life to helping others. As only the second woman in history to be both the wife and mother of U.S. presidents, Barbara had a unique and profound impact on our country. Spearheading the fight against illiteracy, she created the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, working to improve the lives of those less fortunate through education. Her selfless devotion to service defines the inspiring legacy Barbara has left behind. Her impact on Texas and our nation will forever be treasured. Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to President George H.W. Bush and the entire Bush family during this difficult time. We ask that all Texans join us in keeping them in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of a devoted wife, mother, and public servant." — Statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

___

"Mrs. Bush was a 'no nonsense' devoted mother to her family, and our nation. She was wit, wisdom, honesty, and character on two feet. She inspired a 'thousand points of light' of service to our country and was a beacon to us all. We loved her for who she was and for what we became because of her example. Our hearts go out to her remarkable family and to all who loved her as we did. The world is a poorer placer without Barbara Bush." — Statement from Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

___

"When I think of Barbara Bush, I smile. Her candor was always refreshing, her grace was endless, her love of family never wavered, and she was always a true patriot. My family has been fortunate to know her and we will always be grateful for her service to our country. I share her commitment to reading and literacy which will be a large part of her legacy." — Statement from Lynda Johnson Robb, daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

___

"Susan and I are deeply saddened to lose a beloved friend who was a passionate voice for volunteerism and the view that everyone should believe in something larger than self. Barbara Bush challenged each of us to build a better world by empowering people through literacy. As only one of two women in American history who can be called First Lady and First Mother, she was matriarch of a family that remains as dedicated to public service as it was to politics. We Americans were fortunate to have had Barbara and George Bush as one of the best First Couples of all time. We send our deepest love and affection to President Bush and to his entire family." — Statement from former Secretary of State and White House Chief of Staff James Baker III.

___

"Barbara Pierce Bush was best known to the world as the wife of a president and the mother of another, but in Houston we also knew her as a local leading light, an achiever in her own right who spoke and acted from the heart and the gut. She was a focused advocate for literacy and volunteerism; she was the brightest light among the 'Thousand Points of Light' her husband charted; and frankly her kindness and counsel to me, away from the public gaze, will remain valuable as well as unforgettable. For these reasons and more, I join Houstonians and her many admirers around the globe in mourning her death and expressing heartfelt condolences to our treasured neighbor, Former President George H.W. Bush, and the rest of the Bush family." — Statement from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

___

"Today is a very sad day for our city and for our entire nation. As First Lady, Mrs. Bush epitomized grace, dignity and strength. As a humanitarian, she impacted the lives of so many young people through the work of her Foundation for literacy and more. As Houstonians and frequent visitors to Minute Maid Park to watch their beloved Astros, we had the great privilege of getting to know Mrs. Bush and President Bush personally. While at the ballpark, both always greeted everyone from the ticket-takers to the ushers with a warm, friendly smile. On behalf of the Houston Astros, I send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Bush family and to Mrs. Bush's many friends and admirers." — Statement from Houston Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan.

___

"Karen and I send our deepest sympathies to President Bush and the entire Bush family with the passing of Barbara Bush. Barbara Bush was a woman of unique strength and grace whose devotion to her family was an inspiration to every American. Mrs. Bush's example in public life and her encouragement made a lasting impact on our family, as it did on the families of millions of Americans, and she will be missed. We offer our deepest condolences to the entire Bush family during this difficult time and we will be praying for all who mourn the passing of this good and great woman. God bless Barbara Bush." — Statement from Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence.

___

"Tonight is a sad night for America. Our nation mourns the passing of a fierce patriot and a bold advocate for family literacy, a generous volunteer and devoted wife, mother and grandmother: First Lady Barbara Bush. Mrs. Bush brought dignity, civility and spirit to everything she did. Her strength of character, the strength of her principles, and the strength of her faith were a great gift to our nation. She leaves a living legacy in the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and the deep spirit of volunteerism she championed on behalf of children and families. All who knew Mrs. Bush saw her immense love for and pride in her family. We hope that it is a comfort to her husband of 73 years, Former President George H.W. Bush, her children, including President George W. Bush, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the entire Bush family that so many share their sadness at this difficult time." — Statement from U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi

___

"First Lady Barbara Bush and our mother, Pat Nixon, were dear friends for decades. They shared a special commitment in how they embraced the role of First Lady, with heartfelt determination to make positive differences and improvements in the lives of others. With her friendly, easy going manner and infectious sense of humor, this warm, graceful and considerate woman endeared herself to millions, as she encouraged children to learn how to read, and earned her spot as one of the world's most admired women. Barbara Bush remains a shining role model for all Americans, most especially our young people. Our sincerest condolences go out to the entire Bush family, especially President George H.W. Bush, her husband of 73 years." — Statement from Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower, daughters of former President Richard Nixon.

___

"There were two things no one ever doubted about Barbara Bush: how much she loved her family and how much she loved her country. Barbara was not just the matriarch of her family, she was its backbone. She spent 73 years married to the love of her life. She was the picture of resilience, enduring the life-altering loss of her child, while never losing her abiding faith or belief in the fundamental importance of serving others. She spoke her mind with wit, intelligence, and steely confidence. Simply put, there was no one else quite like her. Her tireless work as a champion for global literacy will be just one legacy she leaves behind. The others will be her unshakeable faith, her devotion to service and her beloved family, in which she instilled that same great love of country and public service. Jill and I -- and the entire Biden family -- send our heartfelt condolences to the Bush family and our prayers for comfort in a difficult time." — Statement from former Vice President Joe Biden.