Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|012
|000
|000—
|3
|11
|2
|Toronto
|200
|036
|00x—11
|13
|0
Skoglund, Boyer (6), B.Smith (6) and Gallagher; J.Garcia, Oh (6), Loup (7), Axford (8) and Martin. W_J.Garcia 2-0. L_Skoglund 0-2. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (4), Duda (3). Toronto, Grichuk (2), Solarte (3).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
|Detroit
|020
|010
|01x—4
|9
|0
Cashner, Brach (7), Givens (8) and Joseph; Liriano, Farmer (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (7), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Liriano 2-1. L_Cashner 1-2. Sv_Greene (3). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (2). Detroit, Martinez (1).
___
|Texas
|110
|031
|010—7
|12
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|001—2
|7
|1
Moore, Jepsen (8), Bush (9) and Centeno; Chirinos, Wood (6), Colome (9) and Ramos. W_Moore 1-3. L_Chirinos 0-1. HRs_Texas, Choo (4). Tampa Bay, Ramos (1).
___
|Kansas City
|101
|001
|010
|0—4
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|400
|1—5
|9
|0
Duffy, Grimm (7), Keller (7), Hill (7), McCarthy (9), K.Herrera (9), Flynn (10) and Butera; Biagini, Barnes (6), Tepera (8), Osuna (9), Clippard (10) and Maile. W_Clippard 2-0. L_Flynn 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Escobar (1), Almonte (1).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|022
|110—6
|12
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
Kluber, Miller (7), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Odorizzi, Rogers (6), Busenitz (7), Moya (8), Kinley (9) and J.Castro. W_Kluber 2-1. L_Odorizzi 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (4), Alonso (3), Lindor (2), Brantley (1).
___
|Houston
|010
|002
|010—4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
McCullers, Harris (8), Devenski (9) and B.McCann; Miranda, Altavilla (6), Bradford (7), LeBlanc (8) and Marjama. W_McCullers 2-1. L_Altavilla 1-2. Sv_Devenski (2). HRs_Houston, McCann (1). Seattle, Cano (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020—
|2
|8
|0
|Oakland
|500
|300
|20x—10
|13
|0
M.Gonzalez, Santiago (4), Soria (6), Rondon (7), N.Jones (8) and Narvaez; Cahill, Dull (8), Trivino (9) and Lucroy. W_Cahill 1-0. L_M.Gonzalez 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (2). Oakland, Lowrie (5).
___
|Boston
|125
|100
|010—10
|15
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000—
|1
|4
|0
Price, B.Johnson (6), Walden (9) and Vazquez; Ohtani, Bard (3), Parker (4), Ramirez (6), Bedrosian (8), J.Johnson (9) and Maldonado. W_Price 2-1. L_Ohtani 2-1. HRs_Boston, Betts 3 (5), Bradley Jr. (1), Holt (1), Devers (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|310
|030
|020—9
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|2
J.Garcia, Guerrero (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Tanaka, Cessa (6), Green (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and G.Sanchez. W_J.Garcia 1-0. L_Tanaka 2-2. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (1). New York, Andujar (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|100
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Bettis, B.Shaw (8), McGee (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; T.Williams, E.Santana (7), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Bettis 3-0. L_T.Williams 3-1. Sv_W.Davis (8).
___
|Washington
|001
|200
|110—5
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|000—2
|11
|0
G.Gonzalez, Solis (6), Madson (7), Kintzler (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino; Wheeler, Gsellman (7), Bautista (9) and Nido, Lobaton. W_G.Gonzalez 2-1. L_Wheeler 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (3).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|00x—2
|8
|0
Romano, Garrett (6), Floro (7), Reed (8) and Mesoraco, Barnhart; Guerra, Jennings (6), Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Nottingham. W_Jennings 2-0. L_Romano 0-2. Sv_Hader (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (6).
___
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000
|4—5
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|0—1
|8
|0
Pivetta, Milner (6), Rios (6), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9), Hutchison (10) and Knapp; Foltynewicz, Moylan (7), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9), Jose Ramirez (10) and C.Perez, K.Suzuki. W_Neris 1-1. L_Jose Ramirez 0-2.
___
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|030—5
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|020—3
|6
|0
Wainwright, Leone (6), J.Hicks (7), Holland (8), Lyons (8), Norris (8) and Molina; Chatwood, Cishek (5), Edwards (7), Strop (8), Duensing (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Wainwright 1-2. L_Chatwood 0-3. Sv_Norris (4). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (5). Chicago, Baez (5).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|01x—1
|3
|0
Cueto, Watson (8) and Posey; Corbin and Avila. W_Corbin 3-0. L_Watson 1-1.