BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Mauer Min 11 37 6 14 .378 Moustakas KC 15 61 10 22 .361 Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353 Lowrie Oak 18 74 9 26 .351 Judge NYY 16 59 15 20 .339 Cano Sea 15 48 13 16 .333 Gregorius NYY 16 51 14 17 .333 HRamirez Bos 13 51 10 17 .333 Andrus Tex 14 52 7 17 .327 Mazara Tex 18 66 8 21 .318 Simmons LAA 16 66 13 21 .318 Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; Lowrie, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 10 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; 2 tied at 12.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 13 tied at 2-0.