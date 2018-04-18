|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Toronto
|11
|5
|.688
|2½
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|5½
|Baltimore
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|Tampa Bay
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Minnesota
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Detroit
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Chicago
|4
|10
|.286
|4½
|Kansas City
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Houston
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Oakland
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Texas
|7
|12
|.368
|7½
___
|Monday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4
Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 2, Houston 1
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 11, Kansas City 3, 1st game
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game, 10 innings
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1
Texas 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 4, Seattle 1
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Baltimore (Gausman 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-1) at Oakland (Triggs 1-0), 3:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-1) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) vs. Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.