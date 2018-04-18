Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes, sex

Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Sloc
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Jurors could soon hear Bill Cosby's explosive testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex.
Prosecutors are expected to read a transcript of the 2005 testimony as early as Wednesday.
They're saving for the very end of their case Cosby's own words about using the 1970s party drug "the same as a person would say, 'Have a drink.'"
Cosby's old admissions about quaaludes have taken on new significance at the comedian's sexual assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia after a half-dozen women testified that he drugged and violated them.
Cosby gave the deposition as part of a lawsuit chief accuser Andrea Constand filed against him. He settled in 2006 for nearly $3.4 million.
The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.