Free food for thought: Campus food pantries proliferate

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is making free food pantries a standard fixture on all its public college campuses.

It's part of efforts across the nation to deal with the ripple effect of rising college costs and changing student demographics that make it hard for some students to afford basics such as food.

A report published this month by a lab at the University of Wisconsin found 36 percent of 43,000 two- and four-year college students surveyed in 20 states were dealing with hunger issues.

Among community college students alone, 42 percent said they struggled to get enough food.

Experts say food insecurity takes a toll on college students, making it harder for them to achieve their goals and graduate with a degree that's key to improving their financial situation.