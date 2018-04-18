MOFA convenes with Indonesia representative to Taiwan over fishing vessel incidents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) met with the Indonesian representative to Taiwan Wednesday morning over two fishing vessel incidents that took place over the past week.

The Taiwan-registered fishing vessel, Ta Wei No. 13 (CT4-2649), was detained and asked to harbor at the port of Selat Panjang for a boarded inspection by the Indonesian customs on April 15. The vessel was discharged the next evening after the authorities found nothing suspicious about the vessel.

However, the day after Ta Wei No. 13 departed from the port, it was once again detained by the Indonesian authorities on April 17, even though problems related to the vessel’s operations were still not found.

In response to complaints that the Taiwan government did not take any action to help the fishing vessel, MOFA said in a statement on Tuesday that after the two separate occurrences, officials at the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta did intervene immediately to safeguard the safety and property of the vessel's crew members.

The Indonesian government also agreed with the request made by Taiwanese officials that the inspections would be legal and that the rights of the crew members would be protected, added MOFA.

Additionally, because of the frequent detentions that Taiwan’s fishing vessels are subjected to by the Indonesian authorities, MOFA sought to convene with the Indonesian representative, Robert James Bintaryo, on Wednesday to express the government’s concerns.