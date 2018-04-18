Yankees put Kahnle on 10-day DL, recall Cessa

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder tendinitis.

Kahnle is 1-0 with a 6.14 ERA in six appearances. With his velocity down this season, the right-hander has struck out nine and walked eight in 7 1/3 innings.

The move was made retroactive to Monday.

Before the Yankees hosted Miami, manager Aaron Boone said the club was awaiting results of an MRI but was optimistic a few days of rest will get Kahnle back on track.

To fill his spot, New York recalled right-hander Luis Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cessa was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday and penciled in to start for the RailRiders so he would stay stretched out enough to make an upcoming spot start for the Yankees.

But once he returned Tuesday, those plans quickly changed.

Cessa entered in the sixth inning of a 9-1 loss to Miami but was removed in the eighth with a strained left oblique. He is scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday and will become the 13th player on New York's 40-man roster to go on the DL this season.

"I don't know, maybe it's the weather or something, but this is the first time I felt something in my oblique," Cessa said. "It's frustrating for me."

In another injury update, top prospect Gleyber Torres sat out at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but could return to the Triple-A lineup Wednesday. The touted infielder, expected to be called up soon, left Monday night's game with stiffness in the middle of his back.

"They don't think (it's) a big deal. Kind of precautionary getting him out of there a little bit," Boone said. "Just being cautious with it. Again, probably back in there tomorrow. They don't think it's anything serious other than some tightness. They don't feel like it's a pull or anything, so optimistic that it's just a day-to-day thing and hopefully back in the lineup down there tomorrow."

First baseman Greg Bird hit off a tee for the first time since March 27 surgery to repair a broken spur on the outside aspect of his right ankle. He expects to begin baseball activities on the field by the end of the week.

The Yankees projected Bird to return in six to eight weeks after the operation.

