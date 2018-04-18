UN accredits US groups on Iran, North Korea rights

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has granted accreditation to American groups focusing on human rights in North Korea and Iran, overturning a committee's rejection and giving the groups the right to speak at the Human Rights Council and other U.N. bodies.

The 54-member Economic and Social Council approved the applications Tuesday from the U.S. Committee for Human Rights in North Korea and the Iran Human Rights Documentation.

In February, the U.N.'s 19-member NGO Committee voted against accrediting the two organizations but the U.S. and Canada decided to go to the Economic and Social Council, its parent body.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says "these votes are wins for human rights."

She says "the NGO Committee has been overrun by serial human rights abusers that ruin the U.N.'s credibility on human rights."