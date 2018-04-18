  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/18 11:58
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Grandal LAD 12 43 7 16 .372
RFlaherty Atl 14 48 7 17 .354
Swanson Atl 15 64 7 22 .344
Martinez StL 17 59 5 20 .339
Cabrera NYM 16 62 14 21 .339
DPeralta Ari 13 54 11 18 .333
Dickerson Pit 15 61 10 20 .328
Bryant ChC 15 58 9 19 .328
Herrera Phi 15 58 9 19 .328
Hoskins Phi 16 49 11 16 .327
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; DeJong, St. Louis, 5; JBaez, Chicago, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5.

Runs Batted In

Harper, Washington, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; JBaez, Chicago, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Tucker, Atlanta, 13; Cespedes, New York, 13; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 13; Villanueva, San Diego, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13.

Pitching

Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 14 tied at 2-0.