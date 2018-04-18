|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Grandal LAD
|12
|43
|7
|16
|.372
|RFlaherty Atl
|14
|48
|7
|17
|.354
|Swanson Atl
|15
|64
|7
|22
|.344
|Martinez StL
|17
|59
|5
|20
|.339
|Cabrera NYM
|16
|62
|14
|21
|.339
|DPeralta Ari
|13
|54
|11
|18
|.333
|Dickerson Pit
|15
|61
|10
|20
|.328
|Bryant ChC
|15
|58
|9
|19
|.328
|Herrera Phi
|15
|58
|9
|19
|.328
|Hoskins Phi
|16
|49
|11
|16
|.327
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; DeJong, St. Louis, 5; JBaez, Chicago, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5.
|Runs Batted In
Harper, Washington, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; JBaez, Chicago, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; Tucker, Atlanta, 13; Cespedes, New York, 13; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 13; Villanueva, San Diego, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13.
|Pitching
Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 14 tied at 2-0.