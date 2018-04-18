Lindor homers in native Puerto Rico as Indians top Twins 6-1

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered in his native Puerto Rico, Corey Kluber allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 on Tuesday night in the first regular-season game on the island commonwealth since 2010.

Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez each had three hits for Cleveland before a sold-out crowd of 19,516 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. Brantley and Ramirez hit consecutive homers in the sixth, and Yonder Alonso added a solo homer in the eighth.

Kluber (2-1) allowed five hits and struck out six, lowering his ERA to 1.52. Minnesota's Jake Odorizzi (1-1) gave up four runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

BLUE JAYS 11, ROYALS 3

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Luke Maile singled down the right-field line off Brian Flynn (0-1) with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to complete a doubleheader sweep. Toronto has swept all three doubleheaders at its retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 1989. Kansas City has a seven-game losing streak.

Tyler Clippard (2-0) worked a scoreless 10th for his 50th career victory.

In the first game, Yangervis Solarte homered off Erik Skoglund (0-2) in the first inning and drove in four runs, and Randal Grichuk went deep for the second time this season. Jaime Garcia (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings.

MARLINS 9, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer off Masahiro Tanaka (2-2) in the fifth inning and drove in four runs in his season debut after coming off the disabled list.

Jarlin Garcia (1-0) gave up one hit in five shutout innings, overcoming five early walks to win for the first time as a starter. Garcia held the New York Mets hitless for six innings last week at home in his first major league start.

Giancarlo Stanton struck out two more times and grounded into a double play, finishing 0 for 4 and drawing boos from Yankees fans again. He is 3 for 35 (.086) with 20 strikeouts at home this season.

TIGERS 4, ORIOLES 2

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Martinez homered for the first time since Aug. 18, a two-run drive in the second off Andrew Cashner (1-2), and Detroit stopped a five-game losing streak. Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking triple in the fifth for Detroit.

Francisco Liriano (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Shane Greene pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 2 with two walks before leaving with back tightness.

Trey Mancini hit a solo homer for the Orioles, who lost their fourth straight.

CARDINALS 5, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Wainwright (1-2) outpitched Tyler Chatwood in frigid conditions at Wrigley Field, where the gametime temperature was 35 degrees and a 10 mph wind made it feel like 29.

Wainwright allowed an unearned run and four hits as St. Louis won its fifth straight, and he improved to 11-2 in 24 games at Wrigley. Matt Carpenter had two hits and three RBIs.

Chatwood (0-3) issued seven walks in 4 2/3 innings, one off his career high, and yielded two runs and one hit.

ROCKIES 2, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chad Bettis (3-0) allowed five hits in 7 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter on a snowy night with a first-pitch temperature of 34 degrees. The announced attendance was 8,869, but there appeared to be fewer than 2,000 fans at PNC Park.

Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his NL-leading eighth save and the Rockies improved to 5-1 on a seven-game trip that started in Washington.

Trevor Williams (3-1) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings, pitching in short sleeves. Carlos Gonzalez hit into a run-scoring forceout in the first and rookie Ryan McMahon had an RBI single in the fourth.

RANGERS 7, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Moore (1-3) allowed an unearned run and five hits over seven innings and struck out six in his first start against his former team.

Moore (1-3) went 39-28 with Tampa Bay before being dealt to San Francisco in 2016 and was acquired by Texas in December. Daniel Robertson scored on shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa's throwing error in the third.

Adrian Beltre, Ronald Guzman and Shin-Soo Choo had two RBIs each for the Rangers. Kiner-Falefa had four hits, including a double.

Yonny Chirinos (0-1) gave up six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 5, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Gonzalez (2-1) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings and improved to 11-1 at Citi Field,.

A day after Washington topped the Mets with an eighth-inning rally that overcame a five-run deficit, Bryce Harper put the Nationals ahead early with a sacrifice fly. The Mets, whose 12-3 start had matched the best in team history, lost back-to-back games for the first time under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Trea Turner doubled twice, singled and walked, scoring two runs and stealing his major league-leading eighth base. Sean Doolittle closed for his third save.

Zack Wheeler (1-1) gave up three runs in six innings.

BREWERS 2, REDS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Sal Romano (0-2).

Dan Jennings (2-0) got one out in the relief of starter Junior Guerra. Josh Hader pitched two innings for his second save, completing a four-pitcher three-hitter.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking, two-out, two-run double off Jose Ramirez (0-2) in the 10th and Maikel Franco added another two-run double.

Hector Neris (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth before 17,913, the second-smallest crowd at 2-year-old SunTrust Park, ahead of only Monday's 17,812.