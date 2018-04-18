IMF: Sunnier economic future predicted for Taiwan in 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Money Fund (IMF) released the World Economic Outlook report April 17 highlighting prior predictions for a 3.9 percent global economic growth rate this year, the fastest growth since 2011, which includes a bright upswing forecast for Taiwan’s economy.

According to the report, Taiwan’s economy will grow by 1.9 percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2019.

However, Taiwan’s ranking among the “East Asian Tigers,” South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore, continues to decline.

The IMF predicts a 3.0 percent growth for South Korea this year and 2.9 percent growth next year, a 3.6 percent growth for Hong Kong this year and 3.2 percent in 2018, and a 2.9 percent growth for Singapore this year and 2.7 percent next year, leaving Taiwan trailing behind.

The Minister of the National Development Council, Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶), said today that as “world economic growth becomes more stable and prosperous, we can look forward to improved foreign trade, further implementation of the 5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan, and increased domestic demand,” according to RTI.

The Asia Development Bank (ADB) and HIS Markit Ltd. also predict a bump in Taiwan’s economic growth, 2.9 percent and 2.6 percent respectively, according to Minister Chen.