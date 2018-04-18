  1. Home
9 more foreign professionals approved for Taiwanese citizenship

A total of 32 foreign professionals have now been able to obtain Taiwanese citizenship while not having to give up their original nationality 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/18 11:53

Taiwanese passport. (By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As part of a new policy that went into effect last year, nine foreign professionals yesterday (April 17) were granted special permission to become naturalized as Taiwanese citizens, while not having to relinquish their original nationality, announced the Ministry of the Interior (MOI).

At its fourth meeting to review applications by professionals to become naturalized Taiwanese citizens held yesterday, the MOI selected nine new recipients, bringing the total number of foreign nationals accepted under the new program to 32.

During a press conference yesterday evening, the MOI said that the nine professionals come from a cross section of disciplines, including education, economics, medicine and democratic human rights. Among them, five are in the field of education, including an Iranian associate professor who has a background in electrical and computer engineering and is internationally renown for inventing an "emotional" robot. 

Also among those involved in academia is an American biotechnology professor who specializes in artificial intelligence and biomedical imaging and professor of opera studies from New Zealand. 
