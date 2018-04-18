Angels' Ohtani lasts only 2 innings vs Boston in 3rd start

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's third start for the Los Angeles Angels has lasted only two innings.

The Angels pulled the Japanese two-way sensation early Tuesday night after he yielded three runs and four hits while struggling with his control against the AL-leading Boston Red Sox.

Ohtani gave up a leadoff homer to Boston's Mookie Betts, and he couldn't throw his formidable breaking pitches for consistent strikes. The Red Sox added two more runs in the second on Brock Holt's RBI single and Andrew Benintendi's sacrifice fly.

Ohtani needed 66 pitches to get through two innings. The Angels replaced him with Luke Bard for the third.

Ohtani won his first two big-league starts in impressive fashion against Oakland. His third straight was slated for Kansas City last Sunday, but the game was postponed.

