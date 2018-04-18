|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Grandal LAD
|12
|43
|7
|16
|.372
|RFlaherty Atl
|13
|44
|7
|16
|.364
|Martinez StL
|16
|55
|5
|20
|.364
|Bryant ChC
|14
|54
|9
|19
|.352
|Hoskins Phi
|15
|44
|10
|15
|.341
|DPeralta Ari
|12
|50
|11
|17
|.340
|Herrera Phi
|14
|53
|9
|18
|.340
|Swanson Atl
|14
|59
|7
|20
|.339
|Cabrera NYM
|16
|62
|14
|21
|.339
|Albies Atl
|15
|67
|16
|22
|.328
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Thames, Milwaukee, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; 7 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
Harper, Washington, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 15; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; JBaez, Chicago, 14; Cespedes, New York, 13; Villanueva, San Diego, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 7 tied at 12.
|Pitching
Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 15 tied at 2-0.