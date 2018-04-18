Melania Trump to take Japan's first lady to historic mansion

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump will be taking her Japanese counterpart from one Palm Beach mansion to another.

The first lady is scheduled Wednesday to take Akie Abe to Whitehall, a Gilded Age mansion a few miles north of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. President Trump is meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago this week.

Oil and railroad magnate Henry Flagler built Whitehall at the turn of the 20th century as a wedding present for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler. The 75-room, 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square meter) mansion served as the couple's winter retreat starting in 1902. Henry Flagler died in 1913 after he fell down one of Whitehall's marble stairways

During their husbands' Florida meeting last year, Melania Trump took Akie Abe to a Japanese garden.