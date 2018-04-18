  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/18 10:36
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412
Moustakas KC 15 61 10 22 .361
Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353
Lowrie Oak 17 70 8 24 .343
Cano Sea 14 44 12 15 .341
Judge NYY 16 59 15 20 .339
Gregorius NYY 16 51 14 17 .333
HRamirez Bos 13 51 10 17 .333
Andrus Tex 14 52 7 17 .327
Altuve Hou 17 65 9 21 .323
Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 10 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 17; Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; 2 tied at 12.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 13 tied at 2-0.