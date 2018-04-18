BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412 Moustakas KC 15 61 10 22 .361 Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353 Lowrie Oak 17 70 8 24 .343 Cano Sea 14 44 12 15 .341 Judge NYY 16 59 15 20 .339 Gregorius NYY 16 51 14 17 .333 HRamirez Bos 13 51 10 17 .333 Andrus Tex 14 52 7 17 .327 Altuve Hou 17 65 9 21 .323 Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 10 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 17; Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; 2 tied at 12.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 13 tied at 2-0.