President Tsai to Taiwanese enterprises looking to expand globally, 'consider Africa'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday (all times local) after a bilateral meeting with the Swazi King that Africa was a market with potential and that Taiwanese companies could make the continent an initial base to develop their businesses overseas.

President Tsai departed for the country’s African ally for a five-day visit on April 17. As the delegation arrived in Swaziland, they immediately started off a series of events, including a bilateral meeting with King Mswati Ⅲ, during which the leaders of the two countries singed a joint communiqué, which outlined their commitment to fostering stronger collaboration in trade, education, tourism, and among other fields.

President Tsai was also conferred the Medal of the Order of the Elephant by King Mswati Ⅲ, and she later attended a state banquet hosted by the king.

The president said after the bilateral meeting that Taiwan and Swaziland would increase exchanges of skills and technologies, and that on the basis of reciprocity, the two countries would continue to strengthen mutual cooperation.

“On trade and economy, we also see that Africa is a market of high potential that can be a starting point for Taiwanese enterprises looking to expand globally. Swaziland, in particular, is an English-speaking country, and it can become a very important base for Taiwan’s industries to increase their shares in the African market.”

King Mswati Ⅲ, who has visited Taiwan 16 times, mentioned that the commemorative event scheduled for April 19 would celebrate the 50th anniversary of the independence of Swaziland and his golden jubilee.

The event would also honor the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Swaziland and Taiwan, said the king, adding that the bilateral relations had been stable and robust.

King Mswati Ⅲ also emphasized that Swaziland would continue to voice its support for Taiwan to participate in the United Nations, World Health Organization, and other international associations, reported Apple Daily.

According to the post-meeting briefing of Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council, King Mswati Ⅲ also expressed interest in signing an Economic Cooperation Agreement (ECA) with Taiwan.

President Tsai, as quoted by the deputy secretary-general, remarked that the two countries could address the issue further when King Mswati Ⅲ made his next visit to Taiwan in June.