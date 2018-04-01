Taiwan Town Brand Awards event commends local development

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) attended the Taiwan Town Brand Awards (TTBA) ceremony last week to honor over a dozen Taiwan districts and townships for significant development advances.

The TTBA is a joint project between Global Brands Management Association (GBMA) and“Business Today” (今周刊) magazine, which encourages the efficient, people-oriented development of Taiwan cities, according to the TTBA website.

Cities demonstrating the ability to combine cutting-edge technology with local culture and history received the top awards.



Vice President Chen Chien-jen awards a Kaohsiung official a TTBA. (Image from Yan-cheng District Office Facebook)

“Taiwan cities used to rely on software construction to drive development, but now we are thinking on a more cultural level. We want to applaud cities which manage to effectively assimilate modern technology with their own local culture,” said Vice President Chen at the ceremony, according to a press release by the Office of the President.

The Vice President continued to say that the awards were inspired by a similar Japanese policy (地方產生) which emphasizes “production, place, and people” as a means of gaining economic strength through development.

The illustrious plan of Kaohsiung Civil Administration Bureau Chief Chang Nai-chien (張乃千) to establish one outstanding characteristic for each of Kaohsiung’s 38 districts has paid off, earning Kaohsiung a total of eight awards, the most of any city awarded.

The top TTBA awardees are as follows:

Gold Medal

Chiaohsi District of Yilan (礁溪鄉公所)

Yancheng District of Kaohsiung (鹽埕區公所)

Silver Medal

Kukeng Township in Yunlin (古坑鄉公所)

Lukang Township in Changhua (鹿港鎮公所)

Bronze Medal

Tashu Township in Kaohsiung (大樹區公所)

Neimen Township in Kaohsiung (內門區公所)

Meinung Township in Kaohsiung (美濃區公所)

Medals were also awarded for; best marketing strategy, presenting culture, business design, sustainability, and youth contribution.