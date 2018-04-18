Vietnam arrests ex-senior officials, police amid crackdown

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese police have arrested or placed under house arrest several former officials and police officers with alleged ties to a real estate developer who was arrested after being deported from Singapore as the communist authorities step up a crackdown on graft.

Police officially launched an investigation and issued arrest warrants for the former mayor of the central coastal city of Danang and two former senior police officers, the Ministry of Public Security said on its website late Tuesday.

Four other former or current Danang officials were placed under house arrest, it said.

The suspects have alleged connections to real estate developer Phan Van Anh Vu, who had been a senior officer in the Vietnamese intelligence service and was arrested in January after being deported from Singapore.