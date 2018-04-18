|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Mauer Min
|10
|34
|6
|14
|.412
|Betts Bos
|14
|51
|16
|18
|.353
|Lowrie Oak
|17
|70
|8
|24
|.343
|Cano Sea
|14
|44
|12
|15
|.341
|Moustakas KC
|14
|56
|10
|19
|.339
|Judge NYY
|16
|59
|15
|20
|.339
|Gregorius NYY
|16
|51
|14
|17
|.333
|HRamirez Bos
|13
|51
|10
|17
|.333
|Andrus Tex
|14
|52
|7
|17
|.327
|Altuve Hou
|17
|65
|9
|21
|.323
|Home Runs
Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 10 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 17; Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; 2 tied at 12.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.