Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|012
|000
|000—
|3
|11
|2
|Toronto
|200
|036
|00x—11
|13
|0
Skoglund, Boyer (6), B.Smith (6) and Gallagher; Garcia, Oh (6), Loup (7), Axford (8) and Martin. W_Garcia 2-0. L_Skoglund 0-2. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (4), Duda (3). Toronto, Grichuk (2), Solarte (3).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
|Detroit
|020
|010
|01x—4
|9
|0
Cashner, Brach (7), Givens (8) and Joseph; Liriano, Farmer (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (7), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Liriano 2-1. L_Cashner 1-2. Sv_Greene (3). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (2). Detroit, Martinez (1).
___
|Texas
|110
|031
|010—7
|12
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|001—2
|7
|1
Moore, Jepsen (8), Bush (9) and Centeno; Chirinos, Wood (6), Colome (9) and Ramos. W_Moore 1-3. L_Chirinos 0-1. HRs_Texas, Choo (4). Tampa Bay, Ramos (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|310
|030
|020—9
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|2
Garcia, Guerrero (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Tanaka, Cessa (6), Green (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and Sanchez. W_Garcia 1-0. L_Tanaka 2-2. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (1). New York, Andujar (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|100
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Bettis, Shaw (8), McGee (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Williams, Santana (7), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Bettis 3-0. L_Williams 3-1. Sv_W.Davis (8).