Bruno Mars performs in Taipei, gets taste of Taiwanese guava

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Four years after his first concert in Taiwan, pop star Bruno Mars performed on stage in Taipei's Nangang Exhibition Hall, where he played a 13-song set as part of his 24K Magic World Tour and got a taste of Taiwanese guava, reported UDN.

The show's setlist were comprised of his best-selling hits such as the nostalgic R&B throwback song "24K Magic" and the disco-inspired tune "Treasure." The packed audience swayed and grooved to the beats and Mars provided nonstop action on stage.

Mars also included some love ballads and during the guitar solo of the song "Calling All My Lovelies," Mars suddenly pulled out a prop phone and in Chinese said "I miss you!" (我很想你), causing many female fans in the audience to scream. Later, Mars performed the marriage proposal song "Marry You" and encouraged the audience to sing the words of the song's chorus.

After his last song, the audience cheered for an encore and Mars came out again to perform "Uptown Funk."

Mars kept his visit to Taiwan relatively low profile, arriving on a private jet and his hotel and departure time were not announced. Because Mars said that he loves guava juice, the organizers of the event prepared some guava fruit for him after the show. When Mars saw the fruits he was reportedly "amazed" because though he's a fan of the juice, he had not seen the fruits firsthand before.