Rockies' Bettis, 3-relievers shut out Bucs at snowy PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chad Bettis pitched into the eighth inning and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on a snowy Tuesday night.

Bettis allowed five hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking two. Bryan Shaw and Jake McGee got the ball to Wade Davis, who pitched a perfect ninth for his NL-leading eighth save.

The Rockies improved to 5-1 on their seven-game trip to Washington and Pittsburgh and are 9-4 on the road overall.

The announced attendance was 8,869, but there appeared to be fewer than 2,000 fans at PNC Park. The Pirates offered ticket vouchers for games later in the season to fans who came through the turnstiles.

Trevor Williams (3-1) pitched six innings in short sleeves despite the 34 degree temperature at first pitch. He gave up two runs on four hits and has allowed five runs total in four starts this season.

Bettis has pitched at least five innings and given up two runs or fewer in each of his four starts this season. He has a 1.47 ERA in his past six starts, including his final two outings of 2017.

The Rockies opened the scoring in the first inning when Gerardo Parra drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on Charlie Blackmon's single and scored on Carlos Gonzalez's forceout grounder. Blackmon has eight RBIs in his last four games.

Rookie Ryan McMahon, who entered hitting .074, singled in a run in the fourth to make it 2-0.

The Pirates did not get a runner past first base until Jordy Mercer led off the eighth inning with a double. After Mercer moved to third on pinch-hitter Adam Frazier's groundout, Bettis was replaced by Shaw.

Sean Rodriguez bounced to McMahon, the third baseman, who threw out Mercer at home. McGee then came on and induced Gregory Polanco to hit an inning-ending pop out.

Mercer had two hits as the Pirates lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Corey Dickerson popped out for the final out, ending his 11-game hitting streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: 2B Josh Harrison (broken left pinky) rejoined the team a day after being placed on the disabled list. Harrison has broken the same finger two seasons in a row when hit by pitches. "The odds of that have to be infinity-to-1," Harrison said. ... RHP Joe Musgrove (strained right shoulder) is scheduled to throw off the mound Thursday for the first time since going on the DL. He is scheduled to throw three bullpens before beginning a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-2, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Chad Kuhl (1-1, 5.74) on Wednesday. Freeland is 1-1 with a 4.63 ERA in two career starts. Kuhl has lost both career starts against Colorado with a 5.73 ERA.

___

