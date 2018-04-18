Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|012
|000
|000—
|3
|11
|2
|Toronto
|200
|036
|00x—11
|13
|0
Skoglund, Boyer (6), Smith (6) and Gallagher; Garcia, Oh (6), Loup (7), Axford (8) and Martin. W_Garcia 2-0. L_Skoglund 0-2. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (4), Duda (3). Toronto, Grichuk (2), Solarte (3).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
|Detroit
|020
|010
|01x—4
|9
|0
Cashner, Brach (7), Givens (8) and Joseph; Liriano, Farmer (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (7), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Liriano 2-1. L_Cashner 1-2. Sv_Greene (3). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (2). Detroit, Martinez (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|100
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Bettis, Shaw (8), McGee (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Williams, Santana (7), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_Bettis 3-0. L_Williams 3-1. Sv_W.Davis (8).