Zlatan gets Visa endorsement deal heading into World Cup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Zlatan Ibrahimovic still hasn't officially confirmed he's playing in Russia this summer, the LA Galaxy superstar has already landed a big World Cup endorsement deal.

Visa announced Tuesday that the Swedish forward will be the face of its global marketing campaign heading into the upcoming World Cup.

Ibrahimovic retired from international soccer in 2016, but has recently stoked talk of a return after Sweden qualified for Russia without him.

The 36-year-old Ibrahimovic dropped his strongest indication yet Sunday when he tweeted a Swedish word, translated as "sky-high," to describe his chances of playing in the World Cup.

Ibrahimovic is off to a strong start with the Galaxy, who signed him last month. He has scored three goals in his first three MLS games, including two game-winners.