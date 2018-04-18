New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Family, friends and community leaders in Albuquerque (AL'-buh-kur-kee), New Mexico, are mourning the death of a bank executive on a Southwest Airlines flight home from a business trip to New York.

Jennifer Riordan was well known in New Mexico, where she had built a career over more than two decades in community relations and communications.

Riordan was on a jet that blew an engine and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window, setting off a desperate scramble by passengers to save her from getting sucked out. She later died.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez said Tuesday the hearts of all New Mexicans are with Riordan's family.

Riordan worked for Wells Fargo, where she was vice president for community relations.

Dallas-based Southwest says there were no problems with the plane when it was inspected Sunday.