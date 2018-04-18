The Latest: Haley says of sanctions, 'I don't get confused'

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on possible U.S. sanctions against Russia (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is pushing back against a White House claim that she was confused when she said new sanctions against Russia were imminent, releasing a pithy statement saying, "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters earlier Tuesday that Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said Sunday that the U.S. would be slapping new sanctions on Russia. Kudlow said additional sanctions are under consideration but have yet to be implemented. He said of Haley, "There might have been some momentary confusion about that."

Haley responded with the brief statement she released first to Fox News. The dispute between Haley's team and the White House had been playing out largely behind the scenes since Haley's comments Sunday.

__

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser says U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said new sanctions against Russia were imminent.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters Tuesday during a briefing in Florida that there "might have been some momentary confusion" about the issue.

Haley said during an appearance on "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program. She said Mnuchin would be announcing them Monday, "if he hasn't already."

But Monday came and went without an announcement. Kudlow says additional sanctions are under consideration but have not been implemented yet.