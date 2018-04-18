Cubs 1B Rizzo activated from 10-day DL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day disabled list.

Rizzo had been sidelined by lower back tightness. He returned to the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against St. Louis.

Infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room on the roster.

The matchup with the Cardinals was Rizzo's first game since April 5. He batted .107 (3 for 28) with a homer and three RBIs in his first six games this season.

