The Latest: S. Carolina officials revise number of injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the prison melee in South Carolina (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

South Carolina prison officials have revised the number of inmates who were hurt when prisoners armed with handmade knives fought one another earlier this week.

The prisons agency said Tuesday that 22 people were injured. The agency previously said that 17 inmates were hurt.

Seven inmates were killed in what officials say was a fight over territory, money and contraband.

The agency didn't explain how it miscounted, but officials have described a chaotic scene at Lee Correctional Institution on Sunday night.

The agency says that three injured inmates who were not included in the original count were taken offsite and treated for minor injuries and released back to the department. Two other inmates were taken offsite for treatment but not counted among the initial 17 reported hurt.

The agency says six inmates remain in the hospital. All the others have been released back to the Corrections Department.

___

5:30 p.m.

Twenty South Carolina prisoners have been killed at the hands of fellow inmates in the past 16 months.

That makes the state's system among the deadliest in the U.S. The staggering amount of violence includes the gang-fueled bloodshed that left seven prisoners dead and 22 injured this week at Lee Correctional Institution. The violence has some legislators calling for more oversight and transparency at the state Department of Corrections.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has faced some criticism. He says officers were assembled at the rural prison as quickly as possible and went in only when it was safe to do so.

___

2 a.m.

South Carolina officials are blaming the prison riot that killed seven inmates on a turf war between gangs over territory, money and contraband items like cellphones.

Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said Monday that inmates armed with homemade knives fought each other for seven hours. Most of the slain were stabbed or slashed. The remainder appeared to have been beaten, Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said. Seventeen other prisoners were sent to hospitals for treatment.

No prison guards were hurt. Stirling says they followed protocol by backing out and asking for support. He says that once a special SWAT team entered, the inmates gave up peacefully.

Stirling says cellphones helped stir up the trouble. He urged the federal government to change a law and allow state institutions like his to block prisoners' cell signals.