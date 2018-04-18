BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Mauer Min 10 34 6 14 .412 Betts Bos 14 51 16 18 .353 Judge NYY 15 57 15 20 .351 Lowrie Oak 17 70 8 24 .343 Cano Sea 14 44 12 15 .341 Moustakas KC 14 56 10 19 .339 HRamirez Bos 13 51 10 17 .333 Andrus Tex 14 52 7 17 .327 Gregorius NYY 15 49 14 16 .327 Altuve Hou 17 65 9 21 .323 Home Runs

Gallo, Texas, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; 9 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 17; Gregorius, New York, 16; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; GSanchez, New York, 13; JMartinez, Boston, 13; 2 tied at 12.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Severino, New York, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.