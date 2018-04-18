Barcelona rests Messi, draws at Celta Vigo in Spanish league

RC Celta's Stanislav Lobotka, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Paulinho during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between RC Celta and Barce
Barcelona's Paco Alcacer, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between RC Celta and Barcel
Barcelona's Nelson Semedo, left, Massi, center, and Ousmane Dembele celebrate after a second goal was scored, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match be
Barcelona's Y. Mina, left, fights for the ball with RC Celta's Maxi Gomez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between RC Celta and Barcelona at the
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez sit on the bench during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between RC Celta and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, foreground, challenges for the ball with RC Celta's Jonny Otto during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between RC Celta and
RC Celta's Jonny Otto, left, challenges for the ball with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between RC Celta and Barce
Barcelona's Y. Mina. left, challenges for the ball with RC Celta's Maxi Gomez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between RC Celta and Barcelona at
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona held on to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Tuesday despite resting its regular starters and finishing the match with 10 men.
Lionel Messi came off the bench in the second half to give the league leaders a boost but Sergi Roberto was sent off about 10 minutes later to allow Celta to equalize and nearly pull off the victory.
The result took Barcelona's unbeaten streak to 40 straight league games, extending the record it had broken last weekend against Valencia.
The draw left Barcelona 12 points in front of second-place Atletico Madrid, which visits mid-table Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Among the other regular starters who didn't play on Tuesday were Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Luis Suarez.
Celta twice came from behind, with Iago Aspas scoring the equalizer in the 82nd minute after the ball apparently hit his hand before going in.
