Barcelona rests Messi, draws at Celta Vigo in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona held on to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Tuesday despite resting its regular starters and finishing the match with 10 men.

Lionel Messi came off the bench in the second half to give the league leaders a boost but Sergi Roberto was sent off about 10 minutes later to allow Celta to equalize and nearly pull off the victory.

The result took Barcelona's unbeaten streak to 40 straight league games, extending the record it had broken last weekend against Valencia.

The draw left Barcelona 12 points in front of second-place Atletico Madrid, which visits mid-table Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Among the other regular starters who didn't play on Tuesday were Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Luis Suarez.

Celta twice came from behind, with Iago Aspas scoring the equalizer in the 82nd minute after the ball apparently hit his hand before going in.

