Man charged with murder, arson after LA music studio fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and arson after a fatal fire at a music studio killed two people.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says Efrem Demery is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police said he had been arguing with 28-year-old Devaughn Carter and 30-year-old Michael Pollard hours before the fire Saturday morning.

Investigators suspect Demery filled a gasoline container across the street from the studio and then went inside, spread the gas and lit it ablaze.

Carter and Pollard died. Two other people — a man in his 20s and a 15-year-old girl — were critically injured.

Prosecutors say they haven't yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

A telephone number listed for Demery rang unanswered Tuesday.