US tells WTO it will consult with China over tariff policies

GENEVA (AP) — The United States has told the World Trade Organization it has agreed to discuss with China the Trump administration's efforts to slap tariffs on steel, aluminum and an array of goods from China.

A Geneva-based trade official says the move was an expected, but not mandatory step that buys Washington time to flesh out its differences with Beijing.

China requested the discussions about U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that the administration has defended on national security grounds, and the possible U.S. tariffs on 1,300 Chinese goods. The tariffs on the goods have been billed as a penalty for Beijing forcing U.S. companies to hand over technology to obtain access to China's market.

The official requested anonymity since he was not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions.