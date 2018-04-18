The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 15, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. A Higher Loyalty by James Comey - 9781250192462 - (Flatiron Books)

2. Rebel Heir by Penelope Ward & Vi Keeland - 9781942215783 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

3. The Disappeared by C. J. Box - 9780698410114 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Shoot First by Stuart Woods - 9780735217225 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Key to Rebecca by Ken Follett - 9781101042656 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. After Anna by Lisa Scottoline - 9781250099679 - (St. Martin's Press)

7. Red Alert by James Patterson & Marshall Karp - 9780316395588 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - 9781250165619 - (St. Martin's Press)

10. Family Tree by Susan Wiggs - 9780062425478 - (William Morrow)

