The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 15, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

7. LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. NBA 2K18, 2K

10. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Fortnite, Epic Games

2. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

3. PUBG MOBILE, Tencent Mobile International Limited

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Impossible Bottle Flip, tastypill

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Helix Jump, Voodoo

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Toca Life: After School, Toca Boca AB

5. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Notability, Ginger Labs

8. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

9. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.

10. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Fortnite, Epic Games

2. Impossible Bottle Flip, tastypill

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Granny, Dennis Vukanovic

7. PUBG MOBILE, Tencent Mobile International Limited

8. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

9. Helix Jump, Voodoo

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

