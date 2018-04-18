  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/18 03:29
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 2 .867
Toronto 9 5 .643
New York 8 7 .533 5
Baltimore 5 11 .313
Tampa Bay 4 12 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 4 .636
Cleveland 8 6 .571 ½
Chicago 4 9 .308 4
Detroit 4 9 .308 4
Kansas City 3 10 .231 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813
Seattle 9 5 .643 3
Houston 10 7 .588
Oakland 7 10 .412
Texas 6 12 .333 8

___

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Texas 4

Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 2, Houston 1

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore (Gausman 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Hamels 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-1) at Oakland (Triggs 1-0), 3:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-1) at Toronto (Happ 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) vs. Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at San Juan, , 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 3-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 1-0) at Seattle (Leake 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.