Chicago body armor ban prompts criticism from residents

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's City Council is watering down a ban on most residents wearing body armor after criticism it could put in danger people such as 7-Eleven store clerks in crime-ridden neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, the City Council will vote to revise an ordinance passed last month in response to the death of a police commander allegedly at the hands of a man wearing armor. The want to add journalists to the list of police officers, emergency responders and others allowed to wear armor.

The council also is expected to delay enforcement to give state lawmakers a chance to pass restrictions and increases in penalties for people who commit crime while wearing body armor.

Alderman Patrick O'Connor says people such as convenience store clerks in violent neighborhoods should be allowed to wear armor.