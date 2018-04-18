GOP leaders made trip with lobbyists, Ohio speaker who quit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican legislative leaders from at least four states have acknowledged taking part in a London summer trip with lobbyists and an Ohio speaker who resigned last week citing questioning by federal investigators about his activities.

Minnesota Speaker Kurt Daudt, Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos, Michigan Speaker Tom Leonard and North Dakota House Majority Leader Al Carlson were at the four-day event with Republican Ohio Speaker Cliff Rosenberger.

The event was sponsored and paid for by a group that works to elect Republicans.

The politicians say the money for their trip did not come from taxpayers. They say they were not lobbied during the event and complied with ethics laws in their states.

Rosenberger was criticized for his lavish lifestyle but says his actions as speaker were "ethical and lawful."

The FBI won't confirm or deny there's an investigation into Rosenberger.